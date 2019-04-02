Will Smith is in town for ‘Bad Boys 3.’ Here’s where you can spot the stars on set

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Columbia’s Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. And was filmed in Miami. Photo © Copyright Columbia Pictures

Will Smith fans: Be on the lookout.

The movie star is in town filming “Bad Boys 3,” and there’s a good chance you’ll spot him around the Magic City.

You might want to invest in a pair of binoculars because the set isn’t accessible to the public. But you can gawk along the sidelines (or highway).

WPLG10 got access to the film permit and Tweeted the various locations where the movie will be shot this week.





Through Thursday, the crew is setting up camp at Jose Marti Park at 351 SW Fourth St.; shooting will begin Friday 3 a.m. to midnight, stop for the weekend, and resume Monday at the same time. The crew will be hanging around Tuesday to wrap things up, but it’s unclear if the stars will be on site.

According to the location request, scenes will include “simulated gunfire and gunshot wounds.”

Some streets around the park will shut down Thursday as well as on Sunday and Monday:

The closures are SW 5th Street between SW 4th Avenue and SW 3rd Avenue and SW 3rd Avenue between SW 6th Street and SW 5th Street, Friday through Monday. The park and surrounding streets will be open Saturday, the off day for cast and crew.

The entourage moves locations the following weekend: From 2-4 p.m. April 14, Smith and Co. will be shooting on the MacArthur Causeway, causing a shutdown in the west lanes.





Here are the locations on the Miami side where #BadBoys3 will be filming for the next week:@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/jXXdJWznAB — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 2, 2019

On Tuesday afternoon, humor site Only in Dade posted video of the Fresh Prince shooting a scene with costar Martin Lawrence in Miami Beach. The men, who play partners in the action cop flick, are seen walking down a street, then stopping to argue. Suddenly, Smith, dressed in black, bolts away with a gun in his hand as cameras follow.





OID also has pics of the crew going about their business. One worker’s T shirt read “Bad Boys for Life,” the working title of the movie out in January 2020.

The Daily Mail has another sneak peek pic of a different scene, which shows a bloody man lying on the crushed hood of a car as Lawrence grimaces nearby. Looks like they’ve really captured the essence of our town in this “Bad Boys” go-around.