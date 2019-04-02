We think we just found the most Miami ice cream ever. Here’s where to get it. | Miami Herald

We think we just found the most Miami ice cream ever. Here’s where to get it.

We found the perfect ice cream for “Miami Vice” fans.

Starting Friday, Wynwood frozen treats shop Taiyaki will serve a special edition ice cream named after the iconic 1980s TV show set in the Magic City.

The blue and pink pastel combination (a vanilla and cotton candy swirl) is something Sonny Crockett would have appreciated back in the day.

The colors are also evocative of the current — and might we add, way styling — Miami Heat “Vice” jerseys.

Something else to appreciate: $1 from each cone will be donated to Dwyane Wade Sr.’s foundation Pro Pops. That’s the man who sired the NBA All Star. Sr’s charity “empowers fathers to be pillars within their children’s lives.” We’d say mission accomplished there.

The $6 special will be available through Father’s Day, June 16, at Taiyaki, inside 1-800-Lucky, at 143 NW 23rd St.

Ditch your diet, and get your Instagram feeds ready.

