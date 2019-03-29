‘Hustle & Soul’ reality show celebrates three seasons of cooking on South Beach

“We didn’t come here to play, we came here to slay,” says chef Lawrence Page, whose hit WE tv show “Hustle & Soul” is already debuting its third season at 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
Three seasons already? How did that happen? That’s what the third season sets out to answer as Page attempts to “Jersey Shore” up the drama as he continues to try to make his Brooklyn-based restaurant brand a South Beach landmark. This season expect a new menu, new staff and, of course, new celeb appearances at his Washington Avenue soul food restaurant Pink Teacup Villa, which opened in 2018. Contrary to popular belief, this is not just a reality TV restaurant, but a real one.
But back to the reality stuff. On Thursday night, WE threw a party celebrating the premiere of Season 3 at the restaurant featuring a motley crew of boldfaced names, some Bravo stars, some Bachelor alum and other assorted reality TV castfolk.
The most notable was ex “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks, whose presence some say (ahem) is sorely missed on the Bravo hit, who looked rather radiant in hot pink pants with her new boyfriend, Chicago-based TV personality Tone Kapone, on her arm.
The couple mingled with guests including Bachelor/Bachelorette foursome Juan Pablo Galavis, wife Osmariel, and JP and Ashley Rosenbaum. All spent tons of time taking selfies.
Then there was current RHOA star, Shamari DeVoe, former member of the R&B group Blaque and wife of New Edition/Bel Biv DeVoe singer Ronny. Decked out in a white, fringed mini dress with neon Louboutins, DeVoe wasn’t anything like she is on the Bravo show for those who watch. She kept it low key, eating food by the pool with a pal.
Miami hip hop legend slash Love & Hip Hop star and Pink Teacup regular Trina was also there, mingling with local LAHH Miami cast member Michelle Pooch, ex wife of nightlife vet and pizza man, Tommy.
The stars snacked on chicken and waffles, mac and cheese and fried catfish, but even juicier than that is the show’s trailer, which definitely makes for a good appetizer before the season officially starts next week. Yikes.
