One of the hottest beauty brands just opened a store in Wynwood, but for a limited time

Gaga for Glossier beauty goodies? Lucky for those of us in Miami, a Glossier pop-up opens March 27 thru April 28 in Wynwood. We toured the space last week and it’s an Art Deco dream come true.
The disruptive beauty brand (and brainchild of blogger Emily Weiss) boasts a cult following (yup, it’s all over your Facebook and Instagram feeds) and has been hosting a spate of pop-up experiences throughout cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, London and Toronto and now the 305. There are permanent retail spaces in New York and L.A.
And yes, you can scoop up the mother of all beauty hauls here at the Wynwood Walls pop-up. Touch and feel the digital-to-consumer label’s coveted Milky Jelly Cleanser conditioning face wash and Boy Brow grooming pomade. Guests will also discover the just-launched “Play” collection of colorful and sparkly makeup, too.
As expected, the space was made for the ‘Gram. Pops of peach hues, potted palm trees, a dope mural by Toronto-based artist Jacquie Comrie and a fresh fruit cart (brimming with newly launched Mango Balm Dotcom mango-flavored lip salve) exude a decidedly Magic City vibe.
Glossier Pop-Up is open Wednesday, March 27, through Monday, April 29, 222 NW 26th Street, Wynwood;
