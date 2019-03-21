Watch Will Smith struggle through a half marathon in Cuba

Will Smith got joggy with it — in Cuba.
Sorry, bad joke. But we had no choice.
For real, Smith trained for a half marathon in Havana for his Facebook Watch show, “Will Smith’s Bucket List.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
You can see how hard the “Bad Boys” star trained for the race. Smith, 50, admitted that he was not as fit as he would have liked.
“Being this far out of shape is kind of a little bit new for me,” he said. “I didn’t drink for over a decade. You know, during my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I’m out of shape, like, you know this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new.”
The rapper turned movie star trained for roughly three weeks, testing his endurance and how he deals with running in extreme heat.
“The energy, the music, the food there’s something beautifully artistic about having to use what you have to make some beautiful about that,” he says, while rolling through the streets in a retro car. “There’s a crazy energy, there’s an artistry about Cuban life takes on based on necessity. It has to be signed with your labor and your love. I see it everywhere.”
The episode shows Smith finally embarking on the 13 miles. He does great until the 10 mile mark when he says, off camera, that he was on the verge of hurting himself. That’s when he starts walking.
Eventually he begins to jog again, and make it to the finish line in a little over two hours and 30 minutes.
He later said he was disappointed but not as much as he would have been, say, 10 years ago, when the actor was at the top of his game in Hollywood.
“You set goals for the purpose of learning,” says Smith. “There used to be so much poison in my pride. I had to be No. 1 at everything. As I have gotten older, I don’t feel that pressure. Living with imperfections and certain limitations has given me so much freedom. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”
Comments