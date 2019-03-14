‘We are just friends, my God:’ Jose Canseco’s ex denies affair with ARod

So which Canseco do you believe? Jose or Jessica?
It’s hard to tell anymore.
The former baseball player and his ex wife are at odds these days, at least on Twitter.
On Twitter Sunday night, Canseco accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating with Jessica Canseco right after the retired New York Yankees star announced his engagement to Jennifer Lopez.
Canseco called out ARod saying he was a “piece of s--t” due to his infidelity and said he would take a lie detector test to prove it.
For a while, we didn’t know what to think. JLo and ARod never commented on Canseco’s rants.
But Jessica finally spoke up. Via (whst else?) Twitter.
“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over five,” the gorgeous aesthetician wrote on Tuesday. “I certainly did not sleep with him..”
In a follow-up post, she affirmed: “We are just friends, my God.”
And a final dig to her ex, who often spouts theories about extraterrestrials: “As for Jose, he can keep playing with his Alien friends.”
