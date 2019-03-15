Miami gets to see H&M’s newest line before anyone else

Quick: What’s the opposite of the beach?
The desert.
And Miami’s about to get a taste of how the other half lives, and looks.
H&M’s newest collection is inspired by the stark climate of Sedona, Arizona, and it’s coming to local stores starting March 21.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Called The Glam Explorer, the line caters to the hip, adventurous spirit in all of us.
“We’re designing for a woman who doesn’t want to limit herself,” says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, design director for H&M. “She might be going to a party one evening in a sequined skirt, but the next morning she’s up early to go to yoga in her metallic-stripe leggings.”
The spring summer collection offers a versatile mix of statement pieces with low-key, utility-led separates, all of which spell effortless glamour. Translation: Work meets play.
Cute stuff we’ve seen so far: a zebra print maxi dress, tiger stripe booties and a Western style button down vest.
“We wanted to capture the mix of high glamour and nature in its wildest form,” said thinks Géraldine Saglio, stylist for the retail hotspot.
Local influencer types will come together for a free, interactive event from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at the H&M Lincoln Road store to celebrate the launch.
Comments