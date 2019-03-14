Is Cardi B pregnant again? Singer shuts down fans who say she’s gaining weight

Twitter is not Cardi B’s favorite social media outlet, but on Wednesday, aka Broken Internet Day, the rapper sent an important message to fans on the only platform that worked. In sum, she’s not pregnant, yo.
The “I Like It” singer wrote that her Bardigang was harassing her because she was gaining weight so, in one epic sentence, shut them all down.
We can’t publish the entertainer’s exact words, but to paraphrase: The 26 year old said she could prove that she wasn’t with child as she is currently menstruating and can prove it by showing them her feminine hygiene product.
The “Bodak Yellow” chart topper, who recently reconciled with her husband Offset, also made it pretty clear that she’s not in a family planning way. The couple’s first child, Kulture, is still only 8 months old.
“Like damn my baby ain’t even crawling yet can ya stop with the assumptions!” read the rest of the Tweet.
A lot of commenters responded positively. A sampling:
“Girl gain weight, forget it, looks good either way.”
“Sis, if they’re harassing you, they aren’t part of BardiGang.”
“Y’all better leave her alone, let her gain weight in peace.”
“It’s okay bardi. Let them think mamas gain ya weight boo. Get them thick thighs.”
Other fans speculated that the lady doth protest too much.
“This is similar to how you was reacting when you were pregnant with Kulture,” wrote one doubter. “So don’t get offended. Time will tell.”
