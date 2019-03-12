Obsessed with gelato? There’s a festival for that — and it’s coming to Miami

Fact: One can never have enough gelato.
“Gelato,” Italian for ice cream, is the focus this weekend at the aptly named Italian Gelato Festival America at the Brickell City Centre, inside La Centrale food hall.
La Centrale food hall has a whole floor dedicated to wine. You know where to find us.
Visitors can not only indulge pretty much all day and night in the frozen treat, but also participate in games, eating contests and get an education about how this wondrous stuff is made.
Fun fact: Gelato has a higher proportion of milk and a lower proportion of cream and eggs. Hence: the density and deliciousness.
A dozen or so of the top American chefs who specialize in the Italian delicacy will be on site, including Miami’s Maria Liliana Biondo who runs things at uGo Gelato in Brickell. Biondo’s handcrafted offering is called Trinacrium, named after Trinacria, which is what Sicily was called by the Romans in reference its triangular shape.
“We merged the most unique flavors from the volcanic island into a singular but strong flavor trio of nuts and fruits,” explains the chef of her award winning creation. It contains pistachio from Bronte, almonds from Avola and a finish of oranges from Riviera. Who needs to travel to the Boot now? Not you.
Hours on Saturday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets: Kids: $15, adults $20. Ages 2 and under are free. More info here
