News

Eva Longoria’s hubby just sold his Miami Beach bachelor pad for $8.75 million

By Lesley Abravanel

March 12, 2019 01:56 PM

The condo, which offers views of the Atlantic, downtown and Ocean Drive is a two-unit fusion of big money.
The condo, which offers views of the Atlantic, downtown and Ocean Drive is a two-unit fusion of big money. LPG for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
The condo, which offers views of the Atlantic, downtown and Ocean Drive is a two-unit fusion of big money. LPG for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

After listing his 4-bedroom bachelor pad at Il Villaggio for $9.9 million in November, Eva Longoria’s husband Jose Bastón just sold the place for for $8.75 million.

The condo, which offers views of the Atlantic, downtown and Ocean Drive is a two-unit fusion of big money.

_DSC3163-HIGH.jpg
LPG for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

But now that he’s the daddy of a newborn son, he needs money for college, we guess.

Other celebs who own or have owned condos in Il Villagio include CSI: Miami’s David Caruso and director Jerry Bruckheimer.

The new owner of the swanky seaside pad is Quebec real estate developer Zave Aberman.

  Comments  