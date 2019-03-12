Eva Longoria’s hubby just sold his Miami Beach bachelor pad for $8.75 million

After listing his 4-bedroom bachelor pad at Il Villaggio for $9.9 million in November, Eva Longoria’s husband Jose Bastón just sold the place for for $8.75 million.
The condo, which offers views of the Atlantic, downtown and Ocean Drive is a two-unit fusion of big money.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
But now that he’s the daddy of a newborn son, he needs money for college, we guess.
Other celebs who own or have owned condos in Il Villagio include CSI: Miami’s David Caruso and director Jerry Bruckheimer.
The new owner of the swanky seaside pad is Quebec real estate developer Zave Aberman.
Comments