Jamie Foxx loved this ‘spiritual’ Airbnb mansion in Miami. Now it can be yours

You can party like a celebrity in a house that a celebrity actually partied in.
The Miami mansion where Jamie Foxx stayed in during his weekend getaway during Art Basel in 2016 is up for grabs.
Caveat: You’ll need $5.4 million, though.
Foxx apparently liked this place so much that he Instagrammed a video of the space for his 6.6 million followers, calling the Mediterranean style crib (which was used as an Airbnb) had him feeling “spiritual.”
We can see why.
The 10,000 square footer is certainly lavish, with nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, plus a separate two bedroom cottage for lucky guests.
Interiors highlight 25 foot ceilings, a 1,000-square foot master suite, movie theater, plus open gourmet kitchen with double appliances.
The outdoor living area including a BBQ, bayside pool and cabana.
Listing agents are Brigitte Lina Lombari & Richard Lombari with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
