‘You should’ve died when you was a baby:’ Kodak Black disses Lil Wayne in the club

Kodak Black isn’t making nice nice with Lil Wayne.
A clubgoer at LIV recorded the “Wake up in the Sky” singer dissing Weezy Sunday night.
According to The Source, the hip hopper born Dieuson Octave got annoyed when he heard Wayne was coming to the Miami Beach venue.
“Where Lil Wayne at?” he yelled from the stage, laughing. “You f----n’ maggot. You should’ve died when you was a baby.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Why the 21 year old would go after Lil Wayne? Who knows.
But if you believe social media, Kodak turned the tables and played Good Samaritan just a few days later.
On his Instagram Live, the Pompano Beach native shows his followers how he (literally) stepped in to a scary situation Wednesday night.
The clip begins with him coming upon a car that has just been in an accident.
A woman is standing up in the rolled over vehicle off the side of the road. Coincidentally, the car is blasting hiss latest hit “Zeze.”
“Damn y’all, s--- crazy,” he said, approaching the scene. “Y’all see this s---, man? Dog, somebody done flipped over!”
Kodak yells out to the crash victim.
“You alright? You OK? Want me to help you?”
“Yeah!” she yells back.
“Are you Kodak?” she asks. “Yeah, I’m Kodak,” the rapper responds.
“Neighborhood hero #KodakBlack,” is how the rapper was described on the Instagram account of his official clothing line, Sniper Gang Apparel, which captured the video.
Hero or villain? Weezy fans, we’ll let you all be the judge.
Comments