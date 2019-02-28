Ariana Grande was just seen in the studio with a famous ex. Are they back together?

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Grande says she’s sorry for saying “I hate America” in a recent video that leaked of her in doughnut shop. In a statement, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, the singer says she’s a proud American. She added that “what I said in a private moment ... was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP