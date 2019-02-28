News

Ariana Grande was just seen in the studio with a famous ex. Are they back together?

By Madeleine Marr

February 28, 2019 02:14 PM

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Grande says she’s sorry for saying “I hate America” in a recent video that leaked of her in doughnut shop. In a statement, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, the singer says she’s a proud American. She added that “what I said in a private moment ... was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
We realize it’s hard keeping track of the love lives of young Hollywooders.

But with Ariana Grande, you really do need a scorecard.

The Boca Raton native, who recently broke off an engagement with comedian Pete Davidson, keeps us guessing with what’s happening with her on the dating front.

That’s fine with us. As long as she keeps putting out the beautiful music for which she’s known.

Speaking of which, it seems the 25 year old is apparently making beautiful music again with an old flame.

TMZ spotted Grande in a Los Angeles recording studio with Big Sean on Wednesday night. Though the gossip site says they arrived separately, they were seen leaving together in his car.

The two dated back in 2015 and abruptly called things off for reasons that are still not entirely clear. Soon after, the singer was in a serious relationship with late rapper Mac Miller.

In her recent hot track dedicated to all her exes, “Thank U Next,” lyrics include an ode to the “Billion Dollar P---y” hip hopper: “Thought I’d end up with Sean but he wasn’t a match.”

That was then, this is now.

We told you, Young Hollywood works fast.

Though neither has commented. Big Sean posted a pic of himself with the cryptic caption, “Did some soul searching and found a lot, I’ll tell you bout it soon enough.”

Madeleine Marr

