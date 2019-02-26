News

Who will NBC’s ‘Titan Games?’ The Rock is about to pick a winner.

By Madeleine Marr

February 26, 2019 04:29 PM

NBC’s “The Titan Games” has almost picked a winner.

The finale, airing 8 p.m. Thursday, features a local resident and we’re rooting for him, obvio.

James Jean Louis is still standing in the Dwayne Johnson -hosted reality competition, whose winner snags a $100,000 prize and title of “Titan.”

According to his NBC bio, the 29 year old truck driver for Budweiser is a hard worker whose life changed dramatically when he became a father at the age of 17.

After some trouble with the law, Jean Louis turned his life around and began to focus on fitness. as “a way to focus on something positive.”

If the certified personal trainer wins the title, he says it will be for his son, Semaj, to show him he can “accomplish anything.”

Madeleine Marr

