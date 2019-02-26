Wait, is Lil Pump really going to give the commencement speech at Harvard?

Nope.
Lil Pump is most definitely NOT going to be the upcoming commencement speaker at Harvard University. The likes of Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Steven Spielberg, J.K. Rowling and Bill Gates have shared the honor, and no one in that prestigious crew has been arrested.
On Monday, some reporters scouring for clicks got duped into believing a hoax email from a Warner Bros. “publicist” that partially read: “Given his status at the forefront of the culture and position as a voice for the youth, Harvard University handpicked Pump to be its ‘youngest commencement speaker in history.’ This serves as a testament to his undeniable influence on the current generation.”
The release even had a quote straight from the local celebrity:
“You don’t gotta graduate from Harvard to do this speech. I dropped out, so they called me like they called the guy that made Windows and PCs and s--t before I was born,” said the “Gucci Gang” artist in the hoax email. “You just need a cap and gown, which I got. When I found out, I was happy to give everyone a lesson. I’m all about the youth. Yes, they are the future. This is a preview of my speech, one word: ESSKEETIT!!!!!!” Pump was referencing his 2018 song in the last sentence, short for “Let’s get it.”
As Ashton Kutcher used to say on his now defunct prank show, if you believed that fake news, “You got Punk’d.”
So why plant such a silly rumor?
We’re thinking maybe, it was to um, drum up ink for Pump’s latest album with the purposely misspelled title, “Harverd Dropout.”
Yes, there are actual living, breathing humans that believe the Miami singer actually attended Harvard.
Two years ago, the 19 year old jokingly tweeted that he had dropped out of the Ivy League college to “save the rap game.”
Nope. Fake news again, folks.
And for those keeping track: Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, will deliver Harvard’s commencement address for the Class of 2019.
