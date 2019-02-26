You think you have tax problems? At least you’re not Shakira right now

As you muddle through the annoyance that is known as tax season, just thank your lucky stars you’re not Shakira.
On second thought, being Shakira would be kind of nice for a few days, if only it weren’t for her icky tax issues.
They are seemingly neverending.
How neverending? On Monday, the Colombian pop star was ordered to appear in a Spanish court over them.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Fans may recall that Shak’s been under investigation for a while now.
A probe by Spanish authorities sought to find out whether Shakira lived in Spain with her soccer star partner and baby daddy Gerard Piqué, between 2011 and 2014.
As per Spanish law, if someone spends more than 183 days in the country, he or she is considered a legal (and therefore, tax paying) resident. But the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker reportedly said she was living in the Caribbean.
Prosecutors said the mother of two was tracked, and they found that “The Voice” star primarily lived in Spain, while traveling for short periods out of the country due to work commitments.
According to the Associated Press, the music megastar’s publicist said she has settled all tax problems, but will comply and testify in a Barcelona court in mid June.
Comments