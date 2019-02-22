Giada de Laurentiis has fun in the sun in Miami

Fun in the sun, indeed.
Giada de Laurentiis is in town for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival with her 10-year-old daughter Jade.
Jade’s father is the Food Network star’s ex husband, restaurateur Todd Thompson.
On Thursday, the celebrity chef was mixing business with pleasure in Miami Beach before her Barilla Italian Bites on the Beach event.
Paparazzi caught the “Giada at Home” star taking a dip in the ocean in a low cut bathing suit that didn’t exactly cover all.
Di Laurentiis, 48, is seen in the photos laughing off the wardrobe malfunction. Let’s just say her figure doesn’t look as if she enjoys pasta, and we know she does.
SOBEWFF runs through Sunday.
On Saturday night, de Laurentiis will host a Far Niente wine dinner at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann restaurant. The fancy $350 a head event is sold out.
