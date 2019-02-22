Kardashian pal: Kylie should evict Jordyn Woods amid Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Oh, the sting of betrayal.
Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods did the worst thing, like, ever.
She reportedly cheated with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby, on Sunday at a house party, according to multiple media outlets.
It’s not just that Jordyn and Khloe are friends. Woods is living with Kylie Jenner, Khloe’s half sister, at her guest house.
Can we say awkward?
Fellow family friend Larsa Pippen caught up with a TMZ reporter in Los Angeles on Thursday, asking her to spill the beans on the icky situation.
“I don’t know how much longer she’ll be living in the guest house,” the Miami resident coyly told the outlet.
Pippen, who is in the midst of divorcing NBA star Scottie Pippen, added that she would evict Woods if she were Kylie.
People reports that Woods is already out of there. The makeup artist went back home to mama and is “broken up about” the cheating scandal.
“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” a source told the site. “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes, everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor.”
It’s unclear if Thompson will be visiting his alleged fling whom he’s been rumored to be “dating” for a month.
Time will tell, because Khloe kicked him out for good.
