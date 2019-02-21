While her husband’s away, Teresa Giudice will play — with a younger guy in Miami

While her husband sits behind bars, Teresa Giudice has reportedly found herself a boyfriend.
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 46, was photographed over President’s Day weekend in Miami with her new (ish) male, um, friend.
According to multiple media sources, her guy is Blake Schreck, 26. According to his LinkedIn page, the NYU grad’s title is Global Strategy & Business Development Manager at VectraCor medical devices.
Paparazzi pics obtained of the alleged new couple see Giudice and the youngster looking way cozy.
So how long has this been going on?
At least since New Year’s Eve, when they were first spotted looking flirty at Big Pink in South Beach.
The mother of four’s attorney said despite the damning pics, the two are just friends. “Teresa was in Miami for a charity event [at Coral Gables Country Club], with a large group of friends, both men and women,” James Leonard Jr. said in a statement. “The photos show one of those friends helping Teresa out of the venue and to her car. There is no cheating, no divorce.”
Meanwhile, Joe, 46, is serving time on bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud charges. He is being released from an Allentown, Pennsylvania correctional facility in March. Interesting timing. A judge ruled in October 2018 that the Italian native will be deported back to his home country upon release.
The Giudices have been married 19 years.
At least one person approves of the rumored romance: Giudice’s boss, Andy Cohen.
“I hope it’s true,” the Bravo host said on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday. “I really do. I want her to be getting it from this guy!”
