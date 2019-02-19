‘Shakira’s right hook doesn’t lie:’ Pop star seen boxing with cop in Miami Beach

Shakira is probably the last person you’d expect to see strolling into the Miami Beach Police Department.
But there’s video proof that the Colombian hit maker was on premises Monday.
But no worries, the “Trap” singer wasn’t in any type of trouble. She was getting a mean workout.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
On MBPD’s Twitter account, there’s a clip of Shak doing a few rounds with a man in police uniform, holding a punching bag.
A little boy is nearby and we have to assume that’s her younger son Milan, 6, with soccer star Gerard Pique.
““HIPS DON’T LIE? We say @Shakira’s right hook doesn’t lie,” reads the caption. “Thank you #Shakira for stopping by MBPD with the fam and saying hello.”
Comments