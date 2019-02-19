News

‘Shakira’s right hook doesn’t lie:’ Pop star seen boxing with cop in Miami Beach

By Madeleine Marr

February 19, 2019 05:43 PM

Shakira shows her boxing skills at the Miami Beach Police Department

Colombian singer Shakira showed her boxing skills during her visit to the Miami Beach Police Deparment on Feb. 18, 2019.
By
Up Next
Colombian singer Shakira showed her boxing skills during her visit to the Miami Beach Police Deparment on Feb. 18, 2019.
By

Shakira is probably the last person you’d expect to see strolling into the Miami Beach Police Department.

But there’s video proof that the Colombian hit maker was on premises Monday.

But no worries, the “Trap” singer wasn’t in any type of trouble. She was getting a mean workout.

On MBPD’s Twitter account, there’s a clip of Shak doing a few rounds with a man in police uniform, holding a punching bag.

A little boy is nearby and we have to assume that’s her younger son Milan, 6, with soccer star Gerard Pique.

““HIPS DON’T LIE? We say @Shakira’s right hook doesn’t lie,” reads the caption. “Thank you #Shakira for stopping by MBPD with the fam and saying hello.”

Madeleine Marr

Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.

  Comments  