Dwyane Wade’s celebrity friends threw him an epic surprise party

Dwyane Wade was given the biggest surprise retirement party last week at 8.2.0 Restaurant in Charlotte during his last ever (as an active player) NBA All-Star Weekend. The Hennessy-soaked (and sponsored) “One Last Dance” was emceed by TV host Jason Jackson along with Wade pals Chris Tucker and Charles Barkley.
The party paid proper homage to the player, toasting to his illustrious career on and off the court. The party featured an all-star lineup of pros and players including Magic Johnson, Tim Hardaway, Isaiah Thomas, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Caron Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Pat Riley, Grant Hill, Stephen A. Smith, and Wade’s family including mom and dad Jolinda and Dwyane Sr., and wife Gabrielle Union.
Wade’s Creative Director Calyann Barnett--because no living legend is complete without one--created all sorts of cool “activations,” including a locker room station with all his past All-Star jerseys, a walkway of stars, and a photo wall, as well as an on site stenographer who transcribed the guests’ personal tributes into take-home works of art.
But perhaps no work of art is as Wade-worthy as his own “D Wade World Tour” collection of tee shirts, a collabo between him and sports culture site Bleacher Report (https://t.co/QfYElHJjUp).
Retirement or not, it’s Wade’s world and we just live in it.
