Want to lose weight? J.Lo & ARod challenge you to diet with them — for real

It’s a grueling time for Alex Rodriguez and his love Jennifer Lopez.
JK!
The couple are on a 10-day weight loss journey together and it seems to be a painful one, even though they’re smiling through it (for the most part).
The superstar entertainer and retired athlete are cutting out carbs and sugar to lose some pounds in 2019 and it’s causing some rumbling down below.
This 10-day challenge is starting to get lonely, so we’re challenging YOU! Join us . 10 days, NO sugar, NO carbs, are you up for the challenge?
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 23, 2019 at 2:55pm PST
Suggestions are welcome, as are people who want to diet right along with the power couple.
Lopez showed off a bland Instagram Story pic of sugar-free Jello, sliced veggies and canned tuna (albeit mixed with mustard, onion and celery) with the caption: “So it turns out when you don’t have sugar and you don’t have carbs you’re really really hungry all the time so we’re trying to figure out a lot of really good snacks.”
Are we starting to lose our minds? Maybe … just a little. But it’s not too late for you to join us in this 10-day challenge! No sugar, no carbs. No problem! Are you up for it? @LEAHREMINI, @EGT239, @HODAKOTB, @GARYVEE, @MICHAELSTRAHAN, @markmsm6
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jan 23, 2019 at 12:50pm PST
Rodriguez also complained on his Story: “I’ve had eggs and avocado today. I’m dying.”
Paparazzi caught Lopez coming out of Somi Fitness on Thursday looking fit but famished. How does she work out with no carbs in that body?
Oh, the sacrifice.
Go get it! You’ve been challenged.
No carbs + no sugar = lots of meat. Join me and Jennifer for our 10 day challenge. Let me know in the comments if you think you can do it.
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jan 21, 2019 at 4:22pm PST
