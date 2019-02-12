Ozuna’s record-breaking streak continues: He’s the king of Latin Billboard nominations

The list is out.
The finalists for the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards were announced Tuesday morning on Telemundo morning show “Un Nuevo Dia.”
Leading the pack with a staggering record-breaking 23 nods in 15 categories is Ozuna, followed by J Balvin and Nicky Jam who are tied with 13 nominations apiece.
“I am extremely grateful to God for this tremendous joy,” said Ozuna of the awards honoring the top performers in Latin music. “Thanks to my family for standing unwavering by my side, my fans for following me in every step, Billboard, Telemundo, and all the media outlets for the support they have always given me.”
Ozuna recently broke Justin Bieber’s record with the most number of videos having more than one billion views each. So yeah, things are going well for the Puerto Rican singer.
As for the ceremony, the Billboard Latin Music Awards honors the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music, as determined by the actual sales, streaming, radio airplay and social data that informs Billboard’s weekly charts during a one-year period.
Categories include Top Latin Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year to Tour of the Year and Songwriter of the Year with such genres as Pop, Tropical, Regional Mexican and Latin Rhythm.
The ceremony broadcasts live on Telemundo April 25 at 8 p.m. from Las Vegas.
For a complete list of finalists, go to PremiosBillboard.com.
