Diplo, Don Omar, G-Eazy: You won’t believe the lineup at this year’s SunFest

What a mash-up.
We’re talking about the lineup for SunFest, May 2-5.
There’s a huge country star (Keith Urban).
A legendary rapper (Ludacris).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
A millennial chart topper (G-Eazy).
A reggaeton icon (Don Omar):
New wave ‘80s sensation (B-52s):
DJ extraordinaire: Diplo.
Need we go on?
Throwback Thursday fans will also appreciate appearances by Tears for Fears, Earth, Wind & Fire and Garbage.
Needless to say, this is going to be an interesting show.
“Every year it’s exciting to put together the lineup,” said SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson “As it all came together we saw that this could be one of the most musically-diverse lineups out in 2019 and for us in many years. With everything from country to hip-hop, from rock to reggae, we have a lineup that appeals to a very wide audience and makes being at the festival fun.”
Besides the varied entertainment options, organizers say the areas where you socialize at the 37th annual event is getting an upgrade. The Waterfront Hospitality area, now called The Cove, will have fancier seating and lounges. The Boho Dome & Bar features two private bars.
“The new look and feel makes this the perfect party destination,” said Jamieson. “We expect people to spend the day there or use it as a home base to gather with friends between shows. This year’s revamping of this area makes The Cove the best place to enjoy the festival with VIP amenities and a chic ambiance.”
Cove tickets are available for daily purchase and vary in cost by day from $125-$145.
Two notable chefs will be on hand: Ralph Pagano of Naked Taco on Thursday and pastry queen Hedy Goldsmith of Ad Lib on Sunday.
Other amenities include two complimentary cocktails, unlimited water and soda, air-conditioned restrooms and a charging station.
A full lineup and schedule can be found online at Sunfest.com or by calling 1-800-SUNFEST. SunFest is located along the Intracoastal Waterway in downtown West Palm Beach. Festival grounds are on Flagler Drive from Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Drive
Prices: $41 for a one-day pass, $65 for a two-day pass, $83 for a four-day pass.
Comments