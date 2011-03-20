Meet tennis star Dominika Cibulkova

She’s not just a pretty face.
Slovakia native Dominika Cibulkova has got some serious moves on the tennis court. Perhaps that why Sony Ericsson selected her to be featured on the Xperia Hot Shots reality show. The online show, to be aired online during the Sony Ericsson tournament, will follow the lives of six aspiring stars of the WTA as they try build their Facebook fan base. We chatted with Cibulkova about her new gig and her upcoming Hot Shots appearance with Maria Sharapova Sunday at the Surfcomber. At the bash, Sharapova will reveal the identities of the five remaining hot shot girls. Do you feel like a hot shot now?“It is so exciting to be part of this unique campaign put on by Sony Ericsson, and it’s a privilege to be just one of only a few girls selected for this. It will be like a reality show from the women’s tennis world because we will have a camera crew following us at different tournaments and take videos of us on and off the court. I am really excited. It will allow me to stay connected with my fans because a lot of it will be done digitally [on Facebook and Twitter] and hopefully they will get to enjoy getting to know me more as a person. Have you done reality TV before? “I appeared on a popular sitcom in Slovakia recently, but I played a very small part. It was lots of fun.” Are you big fan of American reality TV shows like “Jersey Shore” or “Real Housewives”? “We don’t have these two shows in Slovakia. We have a few reality shows at home, but because I am always traveling. I haven’t really had a chance to follow them.” What do you think about your tennis game right now?“I feel good and confident, but I need to be more consistent with my results. I had victories over two top five players in the past four months [ Caroline Wozniacki and Vera Zvonareva], but I have to learn how to perform at this level more consistently . I am training hard with my tennis and fitness coaches, and my goal is to reach top 10 by the end of this year, hopefully.” Who are your role models?“I have always admired Kim Clijsters. She is a wonderful person, and she has done so much for tennis. Her comeback is such an inspiration.” What do you like to do when you’re not on the court? “When I come home to Bratislava, I always try to spend as much time as possible with my friends and family. I like to go to the movies, I enjoy shopping. I have recently learned how to play poker, so it’s my new hobby when I have time and get together with my friends. I also love to read when I am traveling, and I have a favorite Slovakian author, Dominik Dan. I already finished reading his new book so now I have to wait until he writes a new one!” Have you thought about modeling? “No, modeling is not something I have considered as I am only 5’3’’. But I do enjoy doing different activities and photo shoots for sponsors.” Meet Cibulkova and Sharapova from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. RVSP to xperiahotshots@iris-worldwide.com Micaela Hood
