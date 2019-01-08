News

Are you ready for fast horses (and Snoop Dogg)? Pegasus World Cup is almost here

By Madeleine Marr

January 08, 2019 02:01 AM

The horses are coming.

Of course they are.

We’re talking about the third annual Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series Jan. 26 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

It’s billed as “North America’s Richest Horse Race,”  with a $16 million purse (yes, you read right). Wowza. So yeah, saddle up and get ready. Not that you have to actually do anything involving  a saddle or stirrups, but it does sound like epic, fast fun.

The entertainment lineup will include DJ Mark Ronson and superstar rapper Snoop Dogg.

“In my opinion, Snoop is the ultimate party host. He puts on a great show,” The Stronach Group’s EVP of entertainment Jimmy Vargas tells Billboard.  “It was about creating that party and that energy with the right performances. We didn’t think anyone would be better to lead that than Snoop Dogg.”

On race day, the place to be is LIV Stretch Village, a trackside pop up nightclub where you can not only watch the action, but, um, partake in other activities. A partnership with Dave Grutman’s Groot Hospitality means guests can step into the chic Swan & Bar Bevy pop up.

Post Malone and Ludacris did a set last year at the event, which saw such guests as Pharrell, Lenny Kravitz and Olivia Culpo, who witnessed  champion Gun Runner win the whole thing.

The always lively equine extravanganza will have a new addition this year:   The Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational aims to attract and showcase 12 of the world’s best older turf horses, turning the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational into a Championship Invitational Series.

Tickets range from $60, wayyyy up  to $1,000, and reportedly “offer something for every race-day enthusiast and entertainment seeker.” Meaning you can get seats with views of the finish line from the Grandstand and the Apron or spring for luxurious suites and very VIP dining experiences.

Go to www.pegasusworldcup.com, or call the box office at 833-464-7924 between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Off to the races.

