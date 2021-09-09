Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is a huge tennis fan. We caught him cheering at the U.S. Open

Gotta love it: Jimmy Butler isn’t all about basketball.

The Miami Heat star was seen courtside at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York watching a different sport Wednesday.

Butler took the stands to watch Alexander Zverev win the men’s quarterfinals of the U.S. Open against Lloyd Harris.

The NBA star sat with a bunch of other folks and was seen cheering for Zverev.

The athlete’s deft hand to eye coordination came in handy: Butler was pictured catching a ball after the match.

Butler isn’t just a casual fan of tennis, he actually picked up the sport as a hobby during lockdown as an ideal way to get fit and social distance.

On Instagram posts, he has joked about channeling the best in the biz.

In one pic, a sweaty Butler is seen on the court, with the caption, “On the tennis court, I may or may not go by the name @serenawilliams.”

