News

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is a huge tennis fan. We caught him cheering at the U.S. Open

Gotta love it: Jimmy Butler isn’t all about basketball.

The Miami Heat star was seen courtside at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York watching a different sport Wednesday.

Butler took the stands to watch Alexander Zverev win the men’s quarterfinals of the U.S. Open against Lloyd Harris.

The NBA star sat with a bunch of other folks and was seen cheering for Zverev.

The athlete’s deft hand to eye coordination came in handy: Butler was pictured catching a ball after the match.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)

Butler isn’t just a casual fan of tennis, he actually picked up the sport as a hobby during lockdown as an ideal way to get fit and social distance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)

On Instagram posts, he has joked about channeling the best in the biz.

In one pic, a sweaty Butler is seen on the court, with the caption, “On the tennis court, I may or may not go by the name @serenawilliams.”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
