Chrissy Teigen reflects on her days modeling bikinis in Miami. It didn’t sound so hot

Chrissy Teigen has a few Miami memories. And frankly, they’re not so hot.

In a nostalgic post on Monday, the cookbook author posted a series of pictures of walking the runway at Miami Swim Week 2010.

The shots are glamorous, and she looks amazing — but the caption paints a darker picture.

The 35-year-old Utah native tells her 33.9 million followers that when just starting out, she barely made any money and had to hole up at the Flamingo condo in South Beach with a bunch of other models.

The pic was taken at the Raleigh Hotel on July 16, 2010, the same year she became Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue’s Rookie of the Year.

Teigen starts out by saying how proud she was to appear in such a prestigious show, “basically my equivalent of walking Paris couture.”

But the job was far from glamorous, and the pay meager, just $200 per show, minus fees that went to her agent, complained the mother of two.

Teigen goes on to name drop a few local iconic places, such as the Mondrian, where she said she would sit on the floor for five to six hours just to “be seen.”

“Booking a show at the Setai, walking over the pool, oh my god the excitement, C-class Naomi Campbell coming throughhhhhh!!!!!!” read the post. “Dinner with randos at Prime 112, ordering enough food to take home to eat for the week because the fashion show money would disappear with agency fees.”

These days are hella different. When Teigen and her famous singer husband John Legend dine at upscale steakhouse Prime 112, they no longer need to ask for doggy bags. And instead of bunking with other struggling models in one room, she lives in a palatial estate in Beverly Hills and hangs out at the White House.

Miami Swim Week is hella different too. Last year’s version at the SLS South Beach Hotel in August was virtual for the first time, livestreamed due to the coronavirus pandemic.