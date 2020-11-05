‘The People’s Court’ just moved to Miami, and to this TV judge’s living room

You can’t lock down justice, so Marilyn Milian is making do during coronavirus times. The local judge has moved the bench of the storied “The People’s Court” to the living room of her South Florida home.

Back in May, the show went the virtual route because of quarantine. New court cases featuring virtual technology began airing on Sept. 7; litigants present disputes from the safety of their homes as well.

The “courtroom” set has become a permanent feature, replacing the living room in the home Judge Milian shares with her husband, Judge John Schlesinger, and their three daughters.

The new format also features a segment called “After the Verdict” in which Milian and her husband hold legal discussions about the case, dispense legal tips and even banter about domestic issues.

The set is up literally 24/7, the couple said on a video posted to “The People’s Court” Instagram page.

“There are so many cameras; I swear they’re like listening and watching us,” joked Schlesinger.

“It’s kind of creepy,” laughed Milian. “I’m not supposed to, but I unplug everything [after the crew is gone]. Then I say, ‘Oops.’ It’s a little bit unsettling.”

The couple said that their 10-year-old dog gets nervous, too, because the camera crew is camped out in her old sleeping quarters: “She peed on the set,” Schlesinger added.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Milian confirmed to the Miami Herald. “All of a sudden, there is no demarcation between my work life and home life! And the beat goes on in a home, so the dog will bark, the Amazon delivery person will ring the doorbell several times a day, or a neighbor has landscapers chopping branches or mowing. We have to work around all that, including the wholesale takeover of my living room and bar. I really miss the bar.”

The Miami-raised, retired Florida Circuit Court judge is a pro, though, and will do what it takes to get the justice thing done, going on almost 20 years on TV now. The UM grad started on the “The People’s Court” in 2001, replacing Jerry Sheindlin.

Milian surpassed Joseph Wapner, the original presiding arbitrator, during the 2012–13 season as the longest serving judge across the entire history of the series.

As an aside: We love your pad’s decor, Marilyn, plus that view of the palm trees. Much better than a staid, boring set, c’mon.

“The People’s Court” airs 11 a.m. weekdays on WSFL-TV, Channel 39.