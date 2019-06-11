Brazil’s biggest pop star Anitta is having a free event in Miami. Here’s how to go

Anitta performing at LIV after Premios Lo Nuestro.

Anitta is throwing a party in Miami, and you’re invited.

Spotify’s “Kisses” Beauty Bar event celebrates the Brazilian pop star’s new album, “Kisses.”

The record is trilingual, — the songs are in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

“It is an album that is made for my audience and my fans, wherever they live, whatever language they speak,” she recently told HOLA! USA. “Despite the language, [both] the music and the rhythm are universal.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Held at MAPS Backlot on June 18, the one-nighter will give Anitta’s biggest fans the opportunity to both “glam up and get down like the Brazilian queen,” says a release.

No RSVP is required.

Partygoers will be able to customize their own “Anitta look,” with everything from makeup and props to extensions and wigs, with stylists on site. At the end of the fete, you can partake in a professional photoshoot and then watch the star perform.

What will the “Banana” singer’s look be? Unbelievably, the 26-year-old singer, despite having more than 38 million Instagram followers, is not high maintenance at all. She does her own makeup for red carpets and performances, Vogue reports.





“I needed to learn how to do all the things, in a short amount of time,” she told the fashion bible recently, “and in crazy situations.”

IF YOU GO:

What: Spotify’s “Kisses” Beauty Bar with Anitta

When: 7-10 p.m. June 18

Where: MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., in Wynwood