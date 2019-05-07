‘What a weekend in Miami!’: Lindsey Vonn parties with new hockey player boyfriend

Vonn and Subban

Lindsey Vonn just mixed business with some Miami style pleasure.

The former skiing pro attended the Harvard Business School’s Entertainment Media and Sports reunion breakfast held at Myles Chefetz’s Prime Private in Miami Beach on Saturday morning. Vonn served as a panel member along with LL Cool J and Chris Bosh. The 34 year old posted an Instagram of her at the conference, writing, “What a weekend in Miami!”

What a weekend is right.

At around 10 p.m., Tiger Woods’ ex and her current NHL boo, P.K. Subban, headed out for a late supper at Prime 112’s wine room.

The two athletes kept the party going at downtown hotspot E11EVEN Miami, where spies say they arrived around 1 a.m. and partied until the wee hours, downing shots of 1942 Tequila and dancing up a storm.

“The couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other,” added the insider, who says Vonn and Subban were dancing “intimately” and taking kissing pictures at their VIP table in front of the DJ booth.

Vonn and the hockey player also made their way to beach, where Vonn showed off her athletic curves in a skimpy tankini.