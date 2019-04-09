Five times Dwyane Wade was MVP in Miami - and not just in a sports way

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts after hitting a three pointer buzzer beater in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Miami. Heat won 126-125. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

No, we are not going to cry about Dwyane Wade playing his last regular-season home game in Miami.

OK, that’s not true. We are probably going to cry.

But we are thrilled he has a chance to retire with the Miami Heat. And we will always remember the good times. Like the “This is MY house!” moment. Those three championships. Every playoff appearance.

Every appearance, really.

But he wasn’t just awesome during the games. Here are five times D Wade was Miami’s MVP – and we’re not just talking about what he did on the court.

Game 3, NBA Finals, 2006

D Wade was on fire in in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in 2006. If you saw it, you remember it. AL DIAZ Al Diaz/Miami Herald

Heat down 2-0 to the Dallas Mavericks, looking at a 3-0 deficit and knowing nobody comes back from that. Six and a half minutes left, 13 points down, a stunned Miami crowd? No problem. Wade led the rally that led to a win, and the team went on to beat Dallas for the next three games to win the Heat’s first NBA championship. The MVP? Wade, of course.

That time he helped lure LeBron James to play for the Heat

Good times!

Everybody hated The Big Three. Everybody but Miami. We loved it. We couldn’t get enough.

Heat championships 2 and 3

That trophy looks good on you, Dwyane.

That Miami Heat Harlem Shake video

LeBron James may be front and center because LeBron. But check out the guy wearing the bear head. Yeah. That’s D Wade. The Harlem Shake was a trend that got old fast, but all the joy in this minute and a half is pretty great.

His wedding to Gabrielle Union

If only we’d been invited, because every single thing about it looked amazing.