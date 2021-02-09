Miami Herald Logo
This Miami doughnut shop was just named one of the best in the country

The Salty Donut sells gourmet flavors like this Chocolate Blondie (malted chocolate cream with a chocolate ganache).
The Salty Donut sells gourmet flavors like this Chocolate Blondie (malted chocolate cream with a chocolate ganache).

If you have eaten these Miami doughnuts — and we’re going to guess you have — you have eaten the best doughnuts in Florida, according to Food & Wine.

The magazine just released its list of the best doughnuts in each state, and The Salty Donut was named the best spot for doughnuts in Florida.

Now, rating doughnuts is a difficult business, especially when there is no such thing as a bad fried slab of dough slathered in sugar. Here in Miami, we have many excellent choices, including Mojo, Honeybee, Doughnut Break and — brace yourself — Luchadough, a wrestling-theme spot that does pickup and delivery only.

But Food & Wine could not help but be swayed by the picture-perfect creations at The Salty Donut, which has some Valentine’s Day specials that we might be in love with:

As for The Salty Donut, co-founded by Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro, who was named a Forbes 30 Under 30, here’s what Food & Wine had to say:

“Five years isn’t a very long time to go from selling sweet treats out of a camping trailer in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to presiding over a mini-empire extending as far west as Austin, Texas, but that’s just how much people like The Salty,” the magazine proclaims. “This is a very modern operation, using a 24-hour brioche dough recipe and featuring lots of brightly colored glazes and elaborate flavor profiles. It’s a gimmick that by now we’re all very familiar with but rarely has the concept been executed this capably. The guava cheese doughnut, topped with a puff pastry streusel, is everything you could want from a doughnut in today’s Miami.”

The Salty Donut, which first opened in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and was founded by Max Santiago, also has locations in South Miami, Audubon Park in Orlando; Austin, Texas; and Bishop Arts, Texas. Here in Miami, it’s famous for special collaborations (say, a mango and coconut croughnut with Chef Michael Schwartz or a cinnamon roll doughnut with Knaus Berry Farm). There’s also a weekend pop-up on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

