This Miami doughnut shop was just named one of the best in the country

The Salty Donut sells gourmet flavors like this Chocolate Blondie (malted chocolate cream with a chocolate ganache).

If you have eaten these Miami doughnuts — and we’re going to guess you have — you have eaten the best doughnuts in Florida, according to Food & Wine.

The magazine just released its list of the best doughnuts in each state, and The Salty Donut was named the best spot for doughnuts in Florida.

Now, rating doughnuts is a difficult business, especially when there is no such thing as a bad fried slab of dough slathered in sugar. Here in Miami, we have many excellent choices, including Mojo, Honeybee, Doughnut Break and — brace yourself — Luchadough, a wrestling-theme spot that does pickup and delivery only.

But Food & Wine could not help but be swayed by the picture-perfect creations at The Salty Donut, which has some Valentine’s Day specials that we might be in love with:

As for The Salty Donut, co-founded by Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro, who was named a Forbes 30 Under 30, here’s what Food & Wine had to say:

“Five years isn’t a very long time to go from selling sweet treats out of a camping trailer in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to presiding over a mini-empire extending as far west as Austin, Texas, but that’s just how much people like The Salty,” the magazine proclaims. “This is a very modern operation, using a 24-hour brioche dough recipe and featuring lots of brightly colored glazes and elaborate flavor profiles. It’s a gimmick that by now we’re all very familiar with but rarely has the concept been executed this capably. The guava cheese doughnut, topped with a puff pastry streusel, is everything you could want from a doughnut in today’s Miami.”

The Salty Donut, which first opened in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and was founded by Max Santiago, also has locations in South Miami, Audubon Park in Orlando; Austin, Texas; and Bishop Arts, Texas. Here in Miami, it’s famous for special collaborations (say, a mango and coconut croughnut with Chef Michael Schwartz or a cinnamon roll doughnut with Knaus Berry Farm). There’s also a weekend pop-up on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.