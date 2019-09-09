Miami com
South Florida readers will want to put these events on their calendars
Miami Book Fair: The annual literary festival draws hundreds of authors and thousands of readers to downtown Miami for a full week of events. Nov. 17-24 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.
Dave and Mary Alper Jewish Community Center Jewish Book Festival: Runs Sept. 10 2019-March 2020 at the JCC and other venues in Miami. Alper JCC is located 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami
O, Miami Poetry Festival, April 2020: This month-long celebration of poetry involves readings, projects and other events designed to encourage everyone in Miami to encounter a poem during National Poetry Month.
