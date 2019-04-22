Cream Nation is opening a new location — and wants to feed you free ice cream

Ice cream is awesome.

And it’s even better when it’s free.

Cream Nation, known for its handcrafted ice cream sandwiches, is opening a new location in Doral on April 27. It’s the first spot in Miami-Dade County.

To celebrate, the eatery is giving away the frozen treats from noon to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

The store, located at 9715 NW 41st St., will also host a celebration featuring a ribbon cutting by Doral mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, as well as appearances by reality star Richie Skye (Bravo’s “Stripped”) and local artist Carlos A. Navarro.

Cream also sells other scrumptious goodies such as hot fudge sundaes, mini pies, milkshakes and floats.

Started in 2010 in Berkeley, California, this family business boasts two other South Florida locations in Weston and Pembroke Pines.

How CN works: You have the choice of 18 flavors, then choose a cookie, including chocolate chip, sugar, Snickerdoodle, macadamia nut, oatmeal raisin. Then top the whole caloric thing off with M&Ms, Oreo crunch, Butterfingers and more.

Sounds good, right? You can diet April 28.