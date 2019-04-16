We never met a taco we didn't like at Caja Caliente.

Great news or greatest news ever: Cuban tacos are coming to Coral Gables.

Caja Caliente, Wynwood’s spot for Cuban tacos - yes, that’s a thing - is opening a 1,500-seat second location in the City Beautiful.

The restaurant will seat 40-50 people in a tropical decor.

“When I designed the menu and interior decor of the restaurant, I wanted it to be an extension of me, my personality and even my home,” said owner Monica “Mika” Leon in a press release.

Will the new Caja Caliente be as Instagrammable as the original? Food bloggers can only hope.





Leon, who started the business in a food truck in 2016, plans to keep the restaurant’s original recipes and customer favorites on the new Coral Gables menu.

This is good news, everybody. It means that Gables customers can expect the beloved pan con lechon, tamals (if you prefer to call them tamales, that’s cool) and the original Cuban tacos that made the spot famous. And if you’re craving something new, you can try gator tacos - really - or arroz con pollo made by Mika’s mom Lupita.

We think we’ll stick to the arroz con pollo, but you do you.

There will also be a tropical beer and wine bar and live music, with specials like $4 tacos and beers on Tuesdays. Expect other promotions, too.

Caja Caliente