Chef José Andrés is giving away free food for two hours today only

Chef José Andrés is a humanitarian of Nobel proportions and he’s continuing his noble goodwill during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival by giving away free food from veggie-centric Beefsteak (BeefsteakVeggies.com) food truck from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 21 outside of the SLS South Beach (1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach).
While Andrés isn’t necessarily doing this for charity, per se, it really is for those who can’t afford the ticket prices to any of the SOBEWFF events and, even better, the food from this truck is good for you.
Taste for yourselves--they’re giving away free Beefsteak Burgers served on an olive oil brioche bun with vegan mayo and lavender lemonades to wash them down.
Beefsteak, which launched earlier this month in Miami at FIU as part of an ongoing partnership with Charwells Higher Education Dining Services, isn’t a vegetarian concept, but, they say, “our food proudly celebrates the unsung power of vegetables.”
