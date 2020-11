Wish Book Grandma has custody of her six young grandchildren, hopes for a bigger home November 18, 2020 04:59 AM

Joan Pratt, 62, has custody of her six grandchildren, Isiah, 13, Oliviea, 10, Loyal, 6, Terylin, 5, and Abigail, 3, all living together at their Liberty City home in Miami on Saturday, November 7, 2020.