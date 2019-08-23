WDW News Today: Future Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel guest rooms and bridge

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel guest rooms are also well-themed and will offer furniture reminiscent of Star Wars, WDWNT plans show.
The “windows” inside guest rooms look out into space, WDWNT renderings show.
The bridge of the Galactic Starcruiser will have interactive stations to be used when the First Order mounts an attack in a interactive show, WDWNT renderings show.
