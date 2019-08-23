WDW News Today: Floor plans of future Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Disney World

In plans acquired by WDW News Today, one floor shows where guess will be entering the hotel. It also illustrates features such as: guest rooms, a dojo (a lightsaber training facility of some kind), a courtyard, table service restaurant (with dinner show entertainment), a brig, the engineering room and some restrooms.
Tom Corless
WDW News Today
In plans acquired by WDW News Today, one floor shows guests arriving from the Launch Pod on the next level up. It also includes spaces for a Cantina, the bridge of the ship, a shop, restrooms and more guest rooms.
Tom Corless
WDW News Today
In the last set of plans acquired by WDW News Today, it shows a catwalk and more guest rooms.
Tom Corless
WDW News Today