Walt Disney Parks releases concept art of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel

To kickoff D23 Expo 2019, the Walt Disney World Company released new concept art of an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World Resort called “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.”
During D23 Expo 2017, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek announced plans to create the most experiential concept ever in an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World Resort. Dedicated entirely to the galaxy of Star Wars, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience where a luxury resort meets a multi-day adventure in a galaxy far, far away.
Concept art from D23 Expo 2017: Land has been cleared next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the construction of a Star Wars-themed hotel. Shown here: the flight deck. Dedicated entirely to the galaxy of Star Wars, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience where a luxury resort meets a multi-day adventure in a galaxy far, far away.
Concept art from D23 Expo 2017: Themed vacations are not new, but in Central Florida, they are about to get otherworldly.
