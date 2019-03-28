Disney announces new stroller and smoking policies at all theme parks and properties

There’s more to living your best life than laying out by the pool, sandwiched between other sunbathers who are just trying to get a decent swimsuit selfie. Enter the luxurious cabana options available in some of Miami’s hottest hotels. Who wouldn’t be thrilled at the thought of their own private space, with fresh fruit, and maybe even some libations (#roséallday), all with a personal concierge? You don’t have to be a hotel guest at any of these hotspots to enjoy a cabana staycation. The splurge is worth the VIP treatment.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach



