Taking little kids to Legoland this year? Prepare to save some money.

Happy New Year, indeed.
Parents of preschoolers, Legoland Florida Resort has a sweet deal for you.
If you’re thinking of taking the kids, say over spring break, prepare to save some money.
Children under 3 get free admission, as they’ve always had, but now those ages 3 and 4 get in gratis as well.
The Winter Haven theme park announced unlimited admission for a year to Florida resident mini-me’s with the so called Legoland Florida Free Preschooler Pass. It’s available when an adult buys an annual pass.
The catch: You must appear in person at the Will Call booth at the park to redeem the Preschooler Pass between Jan. 10 and Feb. 18. You need only to bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate or passport with their proof of age. Oh, and them: The children in question must also be present.
Legoland’s annual passes start at $119.99 for adults ages 18 and up; this price includes parking and entry to the water park as well, as well as other events, the park says in a release.
“The one-time offer pass includes all seasonal events including Brick or Treat and early spring visits when THE LEGO® MOVIE™ WORLD opens.”
