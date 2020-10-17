Cruises
Carnival Cruise ship comes to the rescue of 24 people as their boat sinks
A Carninval Cruise Line ship saved two dozen people who were in trouble out on the water on Saturday.
The Carnival Sensation helped a small boat that was in distress in international waters just 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach, Carnival said.
The Sensation came along side the boat and gave those aboard blankets, life jackets, water and food. When their boat started to take on water, the Sensation rescued all 24 people and brought them aboard.
Those rescued were from various nationalities and included two children. The group were evaluated on the cruise ship by a medical team and then were quarantined away from the crew onboard the Sensation.
Carnival Cruise Line ships aren’t operating and only have minimal crew aboard.
Later, the U.S. Coast Guard took the 24 people off the cruise ship.
