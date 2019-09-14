Miami is the world’s cruise capital, so it’s no surprise that new ships are showcased here

Cruise ships: an overview There's a lot of diversity in the U.S. cruise fleet. Check out all of these options. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There's a lot of diversity in the U.S. cruise fleet. Check out all of these options.

PortMiami is the busiest cruise port in the world, hosting more than 5.6 million cruise passengers in 2017. Port Everglades had 3.8 million passengers. With all that traffic through South Florida’s ports, it’s a prime spot for cruise lines to showcase what’s new on their ships.

So it’s not surprising that most new cruise ships home port for a time in South Florida, if not immediately after their launch, then after a season in Europe, where they were built.

For years, the Miami Herald has reviewed the new ships that sail out of those ports — or at least the first ship in a new class.

Now we’ve compiled the ship reviews the Herald published in the last 10 years, updated the older ones and offer them here. We included some river cruise ships that have never sailed out of South Florida but appeal to our readers nonetheless, as well as Disney Cruise Line ships that sail from Port Canaveral. We also included older ships that started here but now home port elsewhere in the U.S.

If you can’t find the ship you want, look for one of its sister ships. For example, if you’re interested in Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, which you won’t find here, look for other Oasis-class ships: Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas. Although there may be tweaks in their features, different shows and restaurants, architecturally they are the same.

Here are the ships:

American Queen Steamboat Co.

American Queen

American Empress

The American Empress’ signature red paddlewheel. American Queen Steamboat Co.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Vista

Carnival Magic

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge

The “Magic Carpet” on Celebrity Edge is a movable platform used for access at sea level, sipping cocktails higher up, and dining al fresco on the top deck. Celebrity Cruises

Cunard Line

Queen Elizabeth

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Fantasy

Disney Dream

In true Disney fashion, the Disney Fantasy stern is adorned with the characters Dumbo and Timothy from the classic Disney film “Dumbo.” Kent Phillips Disney Cruise Line

Holland America

Nieuw Statendam

Crew of the Tamarind Asian restaurant aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam Holland America Line

MSC Cruises

MSC Seaside

MSC Divina

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Breakaway

Norwegian Epic

Go-karts zip around the two-level Race Track aboard the Norwegian Bliss. Miami Herald

Princess Cruises

Regal Princess

Royal Princess

The SeaWalk juts out near the top of Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess. Steve Dunlop Princess Cruises

Regent Seven Seas

Seven Seas Explorer

Royal Caribbean

Symphony of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Royal Caribbean second engineer Antonio Delgado in the engine control room of the Symphony Of The Seas. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Viking Cruises

Viking Sun (ocean cruises)

Viking Freya (river cruises)