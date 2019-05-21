Carnival passenger rescued after plunging off 10th floor deck during cruise, company says

9/24/94 nuri vallbona Santos Lagos, a bellman for Carnival Cruise Lines’ ship, “Celebration”, makes his way past Carnival’s newest arrival, the “Fascination” , after it made its debut and docked at the Port of Miami for its maiden voyage.

A passenger aboard the Carnival Fascination cruise ship plunged overboard off of Deck 10 on Saturday, May 18, while the ship was at sea, Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement Tuesday.

The captain turned the ship around and deployed a life boat to rescue the man. Video footage from the rescue surfaced on Facebook over the weekend.

Carnival reported Saturday that the man was in good condition after the rescue. The ship returned to its home port of San Juan, Puerto Rico Sunday after a seven-day cruise. The company did not respond to questions about whether it would take action against the passenger. In January, Royal Caribbean International banned a passenger who intentionally jumped from Deck 10 of one of its cruise ships.

Overboard incidents on cruise ships are dangerous, but rare. In 2018, the 23 people who went overboard represented less than .000085 percent of the 27 million-plus people who took a cruise. But only three of those people were rescued alive, according to news reports.

Also on Saturday, the Carnival Paradise cruise ship rescued the operator of a small boat that was sinking off of Cozumel, Mexico while on its way back to its home port of Tampa, Florida, the company reported.