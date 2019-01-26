Caribbean Princess crewman gets something lodged in his throat. Coast Guard responds

A crew member aboard Princess Cruises’ MS Caribbean Princess got something lodged in his throat while at sea in the Bahamas Friday.
The California-based cruise line reached out to the Coast Guard to medevac the 43-year-old crew member from the ship that was about 219 miles south of Nassau, the Coast Guard’s 7th District Command Center in Miami said Friday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, deployed to the U.S. Navy Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in Andros Island, arrived on the scene, hoisted the crew member onto the chopper, and transported him to the emergency room at Doctors’ Hospital in Nassau.
The Coast Guard did not release the man’s name or details of his condition on Saturday.
