Plane stuck on runway at SC airport stops all flights, official says
A plane stuck on the main runway of a South Carolina airport wreaked havoc with Thursday night’s schedule of flights, officials said.
After making a safe landing, a disabled plane blocked and shut down the runway at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to an airport official.
The disabled plane was identified as a Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Atlanta, WYFF reported.
An airport official said after landing around 4:30 p.m., the plane’s brakes locked up, according to WSPA.
Just before 7 p.m., the airport tweeted the runway reopened and normal operations resumed.
No other flights could land or take off until the plane was towed to a terminal, per WHNS.
According to the airport’s schedule, six arrivals were canceled, impacting flights from Charlotte, Columbia, Miami, Newark and Philadelphia.
Additionally, flights scheduled to fly from Greenville to Charlotte, Chicago, Newark and Miami were canceled.
No injuries have been reported.
