Photo gallery: Clear The Shelters Day | Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019

Alejandro Isturiz, a reporter for Telemundo51, picks up Comet, his newly adopted two month old terrier, at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Telemundo51 partnered with Miami-Dade Animal Services for this year’s annual event.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Elizabeth Viera, 5, looks at a cat waiting for adoption at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Gianluca Sandoval, at right, and his sister Annabella Lurman carry Tibbsy, a one-year-old cat they adopted at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
A person reaches towards a cat waiting for adoption at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Annabella Iurman carries Tibbsy, a one-year-old cat she adopted at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Eric Noel gets a kiss from his newly adopted dog at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Alexader Medina and his son, Ignacio Medina, 8, look at a dog waiting for adoption at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Two dogs wait to be pick for adoption at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Miami. Hundreds of shelters across the country waived their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com