In a time of uncertainty during a pandemic, people turned to plants for a sense of calm

The cactus I replanted months ago has given birth to several more cacti, and those prickly children have begat their own. This clan now populates a table and ledge in my backyard patio, and when I sit there after a marathon day of writing, I marvel where life can grow.

The same holds true for the orchids latched to their terracotta pots. This week most of their flowering stalks have exploded in a riot of dazzling color. I like to imagine UPS and Amazon drivers admiring their beauty when they drop off their packages on our porch. I certainly do.

Inside, on a windowsill, on the kitchen counter, and by the dining room window, my plants proliferate. A kalanchoe I’ve coaxed back to health. A jade outgrowing its home. A row of African violets with leaves as soft as velvet.

I’ve always surrounded myself with plants. I suppose it’s my way of bringing (and keeping) the natural world close. Greenery is calming, many say. It cleans the air and fills indoor space in a way no man-made object can.

I also recognize that my plants cheer me up. I get a little bounce in my step when I notice the promise of a new bud or the unfurling of a delicate leaf. There’s something about the relentlessness of life, its determination to press on despite harsh obstacles, that provides the kind of lift we all need at times.

That’s why I wasn’t at all surprised to read that houseplants have become bestsellers during these isolating months of COVID-19. We all know that animal shelters were flooded with people adopting companions that meowed and barked. But apparently, there also were plenty who wanted friends that required considerably less attention. Also, friends that wouldn’t pee on the carpet when left alone too long.

NBC news reported plants “flying off the shelves” at nurseries and hardware stores. Business was also booming online. For example, a family online business, California Tropicals, had been processing about 10 to 20 orders a day in 2019. When the pandemic forced us to stay home, that jumped to 200 orders a day. The reporter uncovered this explanation: Plants ground us. They give us a sense of control but also insight into the natural arc of life and death and rebirth. Profound, no?

Another story quoted “plants parents” who had discovered the joy of caring for something other themselves. A Chicago-area nurse, for example, has amassed about 100 plant children, admitting that yes, he did it for the looks but also to have something to take care of. In other words, plants gave him a sense of purpose, a reason to structure an existence that can easily fall into chaos if we let it.

No word, though, about how successful these relationships have turned out to be, and only time will tell how long-lasting. After all, it’s not like any of us returns a plant to the store when we decide we don’t want it anymore. Instead, we give it away or simply stop meeting its basic needs. Then, unfortunately, it’s a long spiral downward. Plants linger, sometimes mightily, sometimes bravely, through neglect. Their leaves brown and fall. Their stems wither. Death, I’ve come to understand, can take its own sweet time.

Those of us who have tended household flora for a while know that even our best nurturing is sometimes not enough. A green thumb, top-notch fertilizer and a watering schedule have their limits. The soil may be wrong, the spot where the plant sits too sunny or too shady. Or… or quite simply some plants are destined to die young.

Nevertheless, for a few months, perhaps for a lucky year or two, we share space and air with them. We notice their various shades of green, how they lean toward the light, and what makes them grow lush and tall. From them we learn that each living thing has its own pace, its seasons and stages, its swell and fold. We learn that, in the end it’s often best to trust that natural flow.

